 »   »   »  Is Mohanlal's Randamoozham In Trouble? What Are The Latest Developments About The Movie?

The latest reports that have been doing the rounds suggest that the Mohanlal starrer Randamoozham, which is the prestigious project of Malayalam cinema, is in a trouble with its scriptwriter MT Vasudevan Nair pulling out of the big project. According to a recent report by Manorama Online, veteran writer MT Vasudevan Nair has confirmed that he is opting out of Randamoozham the movie. While speaking to Manorama News, the writer mentioned that he is moving out since director VA Shrikumar Menon has broken the agreement and the agreement was that the movie was to be made within 3 years, but the movie has not commenced even after 4 years. Reportedly, the writer has filed a petition in Calicut Munsiff court to get back the script. Now, reports have come out that the court has sent notice to director VA Shrikumar Menon and the production company, upon the petition filed and the case will be considered on October 25, 2018.

Meanwhile, director VA Shrikumar Menon did come up with a response regarding the same this morning. The film-maker took to his official Facebook page to assure that Randamoozham will happen. The director has mentioned that it was a fall from his part that he wasn't able to convey MT Vasudevan Nair about the progress of the project. He has added that he would meet MT Vasudevan Nair in person and will make things clear to him. VA Shrikumar Menon also mentioned that MT Vasudevan wants Randamoozham to be made soon and he will make that happen.

He has also conveyed that earlier he used to meet MT Vasudevan on a regular basis to inform him about the progresses but he wasn't able to do the same in the recent times, since he was busy with the post production works of Odiyan. He has mentioned that this might have created doubts in the mind of MT Vasudevan, but he will definitely apologize to the writer in person. He has also informed that the pre-production works of the movie is in its final stages and the official announcement regarding the movie is on the way.

Randamoozham is a magnum opus and reportedly, the film will be produced by BR Shetty with a budget of 1000 Crores. Along with Mohanlal, the film is expected to feature the other actors of Indian and global cinema.