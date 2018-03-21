 »   »   » Is Priya Varrier A Part Of Suriya's Next Movie?

Priya Varrier In Kollywood?

Most recently, certain speculations had surfaced that Priya Varrier is being considered for the role of the leading lady in Suriya's upcoming Tamil movie, which will be directed by KV Ananad. Well, these reports had left all of her fans quite excited.

Is Priya Varrier A Part Of Suriya-KV Anand Movie?

It was recently that KV Anand announced the core team of his next movie with Suriya. According to a latest report by Times Of India, the director has confirmed that Priya Varrier is not a part of the project. The report also adds that the film-maker has stated that he is looking for a big heroine for the role of the leading lady in the movie.

Which Will Be Priya Varrier's Next Film?

Meanwhile, certain reports had also surfaced that Priya varrier is in consideration for an important role in Ranveer singh and Rohith Shetty's upcoming film Simmba. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same as well. The actress had earlier revealed that she won't be doing any other film until the release of Oru Adaar Love.

Oru Adaar Love

Meanwhile, the works of Oru Adaar Love is progressing. The film has found a place in the list of the most awaited movies and is sure to get a grand reception, once it reaches the theatres. In the teaser, it was mentioned that the film will release during the Eid season.