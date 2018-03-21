 »   »   » Is Priya Varrier A Part Of Suriya's Next Movie?

Related Articles
Words would be less to describe the popularity that Priya Varrier has achieved within a short span of time. In fact, the upcoming talent of Mollywood was noticed by the entire Indian film fraternity and Priya Varrier gained such a huge fan following that even superstars would yearn for.
According to the reports, the actress is flooded with offers from various industries. Along with the rising popularity of Priya Varrier, a lot of speculations also surfaced in connection with the upcoming projects of the actress. Ineterstingly, certain recent reports had suggested that she is all set to debut in Kollywood. But what is the truth? Read on to know more about this..
Priya Varrier In Kollywood?
Most recently, certain speculations had surfaced that Priya Varrier is being considered for the role of the leading lady in Suriya's upcoming Tamil movie, which will be directed by KV Ananad. Well, these reports had left all of her fans quite excited.
Is Priya Varrier A Part Of Suriya-KV Anand Movie?
It was recently that KV Anand announced the core team of his next movie with Suriya. According to a latest report by Times Of India, the director has confirmed that Priya Varrier is not a part of the project. The report also adds that the film-maker has stated that he is looking for a big heroine for the role of the leading lady in the movie.
Which Will Be Priya Varrier's Next Film?
Meanwhile, certain reports had also surfaced that Priya varrier is in consideration for an important role in Ranveer singh and Rohith Shetty's upcoming film Simmba. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same as well. The actress had earlier revealed that she won't be doing any other film until the release of Oru Adaar Love.
Oru Adaar Love
Meanwhile, the works of Oru Adaar Love is progressing. The film has found a place in the list of the most awaited movies and is sure to get a grand reception, once it reaches the theatres. In the teaser, it was mentioned that the film will release during the Eid season.