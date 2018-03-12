 »   »   » Is Priya Varrier Venturing To Bollywood?

Priya Varrier In Ranveer Singh's Simmba?

Speculations have been rife that Priya Varrier has been approached to play an important role in the upcoming Bollywood movie Simmba, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. This upcoming film is being directed by popular film-maker Rohith Shetty.

No Confirmation Yet..!

Meanwhile, no official confirmtaion has been made regarding Priya Varrier's entry to Bollywood yet. If this happens, it would be a great achievement for the Priya Varrier as no other young actress have landed up with an offer in Bollywood even before the release of her debut venture.

On Priya Varrier's Next Venture After Oru Adaar Love

Earlier, Priya Varrier did send out a note through her official Facebook page in which she had written that a lot of offers have been coming from various other industries, but she can't be a part of any other movie until the completion of the works of Oru Adaar Love.

The Release Of Oru Adaar Love

Well, all eyes are on the big release of Oru Adaar Love. The next schedule of shoot is expected to begin soon and in the teaser, it was suggested that the film will release during the Eid season. The film is being hugely awaited not just by the Malayalam film audiences but by Priya Varrier fans across the globe.