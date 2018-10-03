English
Is Varathan A Copy Of The Hollywood Movie Straw Dogs? Amal Neerad & Fahadh Faasil Have This To Say!

By
    Varathan is running to packed houses in the theatres across the state, and the movie is on its way to become a huge blockbuster. The audiences have been left awestruck after watching the film, which is high on thrills and entertainment. At the same time, there have been allegations that Varathan has been copied from the Hollywood movie, Straw Dogs, directed by Sam Peckinpah.

    In a recent interview given to Manorama News, Amal Neerad and Fahadh Faasil have responded to these allegations. Amal Neerad, the director of Varathan, stated that Straw Dogs has influenced and inspired, but if one asks whether Varathan is that very same film, then the answer is a no. He also added that he is a big fan of Sam Peckinpah and the film-maker was one such person who was ill-treated when he was alive. Amal Neerad also mentioned that he is happy if the legendary director is being talked about in connection with his own movie.

    At the same time, Fahadh Faasil also spoke a few words about the same and he opened up that people who have watched the movie Straw Dogs would rightly know the truth. He pointed out that the emotions of Varathan and Straw Dogs are different. He added that a story can be narrated in many different ways and even Varathan can be narrated in a different way after three years. He also said that he isn't interested in an argument regarding the same.

    Read more about: fahadh faasil varathan
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 18:19 [IST]
