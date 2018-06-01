 »   »   »  Isha Talwar Takes Part In The Fitness Challenge & That Has Caught Everyone's Attention!

Popular actress Isha Talwar is much a popular face in Malayalam films. In fact, it was through the 2012 Malayalam movie Thattathin Marayathu, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, that she made her big debut as the leading lady. Now, the popular actress has surprised one and all with a video that she has sent out through her Instagram page.

The #humfittohindiafit challenge is trending on social media circuits and a whole lot of celebrities have already accepted the big challenge, sending out videos and pictures of their fitness regime. Interestingly, Isha Talwar has also taken part in this challenge and that too in an interesting way.

In the video that Isha Talwar had sent out through her Instagram page, she could be seen cleaning the floor and in the backdrop, you could hear the music from a film from the past. The actress has mentioned that nobody has challenged her yet, but she takes the campaign seriously.

Take a look at the Instagram post of Isha Talwar regarding the same..

Well, the video has already fetched a good number of views and comments have been pouring in good numbers. The video has so far received positive reactions from the netizens.

On the work front, Isha Talwar previously seen in the Malayalam film Crossroad, which was an anthology movie. Next, the actress will be seen in the upcoming movie Ranam, which features Prithviraj in the lead role. Isha Talwar will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in this much awaited Malayalam movie.