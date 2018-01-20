 »   »   » It’s Mohanlal In Ranjith’s Next Directorial Venture!

Earlier, there were certain speculations doing the rounds that Mohanlal and Ranjith might soon team up for a movie. Now, according to the latest reports that have in, the actor and the director are indeed joining hands for a movie.

Ranjith's next directorial venture has been titled as Oru Bilathikadha. The maverick film-maker has roped in Niranj and Anu Sithara for the lead roles in this upcoming movie.

Reportedly, Mohanlal will be seen essaying an extended cameo role in this upcoming venture of Ranjith. Initially, reports were doing the rounds that Mammootty will be seen doing this role in Oru Bilathikadha. Now, the makers of the film have roped in Mohanlal for this role, which reportedly is a crucial one in the movie.

Oru Bilathikadha has its script penned by popular scenarist Sethu. It is for the second time that Ranjith is directing a script penned by another writer. Earlier, Ranjith's Leela had its script written by Unni R.

Reportedly, Oru Bilathikadha will have its story set against the backdrop of London and the shoot of the film is expected to commence by the month of March.

Oru Bilathikadha marks the seventh association of Mohanlal and Ranjith, as an actor and a director.

Interestingly, Mohanlal will be seen doing an extended cameo role in Kayamkulam Kochunni, the upcoming film of Rosshan Andrrews, as well. There are also reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal might be seen essaying a cameo role in the upcoming film Vaarikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam, directed by Rejish Midhila. No official confirmation has been made regarding the same.