 »   »   » It's Sequels Galore For Mammootty & We Are More Than Excited!

Bilal

Bilal of Big B is all set to return to the big screens. The announcement regarding this sequel to Big B came in as a pleasant surprise to the fans of this movie, which was a true trendsetter. Even big celebrities expressed their excitement upon the big announcement. The film will be helmed by Amal Neerad itself and is expected to go on floors in this year itself.

Raja 2

Pokkiri Raja, the mass masala commercial entertainer was the biggest hit of the year 2017. Mammootty played the role of Raja, a don with humour sense and he took the audiences for an entertaining ride. Raja 2 will bring back this character and the announcement regarding the same was made through one among the scenes of the film Masterpiece, in which Uday Krishan opens about his next project as a writer.

Kottayam Kunjachan 2

Kottayam Kunjachan, the much celebrated Achayan character played by Mammootty is all set for his second outing and this time with young film-maker Midhun Manuel Thomas. Once again, Mammootty gave a big surprise to the fans in the form of the announcement of this movie, which went on to become the talk of social media, in just a matter of time.

CBI 5

The character Sethurama Iyer from the CBI series of movies enjoy a fan following which is second to no other character. The previous 4 outings emerged as successful ones and after a gap of over 10 years, the iconic character is all set to return. Popular film-maker K Madhu will be directing this venture and SN Swamy will pen the script.