 »   »   » It's A Wrap For Mohanlal Starrer Neerali!

Neerali, which is directed by Bollywood film-maker Ajoy Varma, is all set to be Mohanlal's first major release of the year 2018. The film, which has been tagged as a thriller, is definitely high on expectations.

The shooting of this Mohanlal movie had commenced in the month of January and now, according to the latest reports, the filming of the movie has been completed. The official announcement regarding the completion of the shoot was made through the official Facebook page of the movie.



Reportedly, the shoot of the film has been completed within a short span of 36 days. Neerali was majorly shot in Mumbai and other locations. Take a look at the complete Facebook post..







Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Neerali. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar and Dileesh Pothen in important roles. Reportedly, the film has two leading ladies in it and Nadhiya Moidu and Parvati Nair will be seen essaying these roles.



Meanwhile, Mohanlal, who completed his portions for Neerali has joined the works of Kayamkulam Kochunni in which he will be seen portraying the role of Ithikkara Pakki. The stills from the movie have already gone viral on social media.



Neerali has been produced by Santhosh T Kurivila under the banner Moonshot Entertainments. The film has its script penned by Saju Thomas.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,