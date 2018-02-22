 »   »   » Mohanlal's Randamoozham: Jackie Chan To Be Part Of This Magnum Opus?

The excitement surrounding Mohanlal starrer Randamozham is beyond comparisons and why not?The film, which is touted to be the biggest ever film in the history of Malayalam is expected to be a prestigious project.

Randamoozham, scripted by MT Vasudevan Nair will be helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Ever since the audiences got to know that Mohanlal's Randamoozham is on its way, they have been eager to know more in depth about this highly anticipated project, especially about the cast list of this movie, which is touted to feature some of the popular actors from other language industries as well.



Now, certain reports have surfaced regarding the cast list of the movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..



The Casting Of The Film..! According to a recent report by Manorama Online, the pre-production works of Randamoozham is currently progressing and reports are also doing the rounds that the casting of the film has been nearly completed.

Jackie Chan In Randamoozham? The report also suggests that Jackie Chan might also be seen playing an important role in the Mohanlal starrer Randamoozham. At the same time, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet regarding the same.

Jackie Chan - Mohanlal Team's Nair San For the uninitiated, Mohanlal and Jackie Chan were supposed to share the screen space in a big budget venture, titled as Nair San, based on the life of freedom fighter AM Nair. But, the project didn't materialize back then.

The Commencement Of The Shoot According to the latest reports, the makers are planning to begin the works of the film by January 2019. Earlier, it was revealed that Randamoozham will be released in two different parts and will have a duration of 5 hours and 20 minutes in total.



