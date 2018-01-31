 »   »   » January 2018: Malayalam Movies' Box Office Report!

Eeda

Eeda was one among the first releases of the year and it was a perfect start for 2018 as the movie won rave reviews from the critics. Directed by B Ajith Kumar, the film featured Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles. At the same time, the film couldn't capitalise much on the good reviews that it received, as the Pongal releases posed a tight competition for the movie.



Box Office Meter: Average



Diwanjimoola Grand Prix

Much was expected from Anil Radhakrishna Menon's Diwanjimoola Grand Prix. The film did hit the theatres on January 05, 2018, but the movie opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The mixed opinion did affect the film's run upto an extent and hence couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Below Average



Queen

Queen came as a pleasant surprise for the film audiences. This movie, which has been made by a group of youngsters struck the right chords with the audiences. Praises started pouring in for the movie and it even managed to overpower the Tamil movies released during the Pongal season. Queen is still continuing its run in some of the centres.



Box Office Meter: Super Hit



Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam was one of the most awaited movies of the month. The film, directed by Salim Kumar and featuring jayaram in the lead role was expected to give Jayaram the much needed big hit. But, the movie didn't go down well with the audiences.



Box Office Meter: Below Average



Carbon

Carbon had hit the theatres on January 19, 2017. The film opened to some sensational reviews from the critics with everyone praising the exceptional performance of Fahadh Faasil in the movie. Directed by Venu, the film is a mixture of adventure, horror and realism. But, the arrival of new releases have slightly affected the film. The movie is still running in the theatres.



Box Office Meter: Average*



Shikkari Shambhu

Kunchacko Boban starrer Shikkari Shmabhu has bagged the tag of a fine entertainer. The movie got a good opening with the film fretching above 5 Crores from its first 5 days of run. The film is still in the theatres and holds chances to fly higher at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Above Average*







Aadhi

Aadhi, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer was one of the big releases of the month. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph had phenomenal hype surrounding it and the best part is that the movie has lived up to the expectations. Crowds are pouring in to the theatres and according to the initial reports, a big blockbuster is on the way.



Box Office Meter: Grand Opening*



Street Lights

Street Lights, the first big release of Mammootty in the year 2018 has impressed the audiences with its different and novel approach. The film has catered well to all those who love to experience films with a different approach. The movie is off to a good start at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Good Opening*





