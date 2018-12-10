 »   »   »  Jayaram Birthday Special: The Much Loved Actor Has Some Interesting Projects In The Pipeline!

English
    Jayaram, the much loved actor of the Malayalam film audiences, is celebrating his birthday today (December 10). Over the years, the actor has etched a special place in the hearts of the Malayalam film audience and his films do enjoy a special support among the family audiences. After a series of diappointments, Jayaram did make a startling comeback with this year's big release Panchavarnathatha, in which he was seen in a real different role. The audiences lapped up this film, which enjoyed a big commercial success.

    Now, the actor has more of such exciting projects in his kittu.On this special day, we take you through some of his upcoming projects.

    Lonappante Mammodheesa

    Lonappante Mamodheese will be Jayaram's next major release in Malayalam. The film, which has been directed by Leo Thadeus promises to be a pure family film with an interesting storyline. The audiences expected to see the Jayaram of the 90's and it seems like this film offer the same.

    Grand Father

    Here is yet another big movie that Jayaram has to offer for the audiences. The Pooja ceremony of this film was held recently with the Big M's, Mammootty and Mohanlal, lighting the lamp. Directed by Aneesh Anwar, The Grand Father promises to be an interesting film and we expect to see the actor in a real different role.

    The Tamil Projects

    Jayaram is hugely popular in Tamil film industry as well and the actor has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen essaying an important role in Venkat Prabhu's next film Party, which is gearing up for a release. Reports also suggest that Jayaram will play a pivotal role in one of the upcoming ventures of Udayanidhi Stalin.

    The Speculations

    At the same time, speculations have been doing the rounds regarding one of the upcoming big projects of Jayaram. Reports doing the rounds suggest that the actor will team up with none other than Vijay Sethupathi, in an upcoming Malayalam movie.

