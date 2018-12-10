 »   »   »  Jayaram Birthday Special: The Much Loved Actor Has Some Interesting Projects In The Pipeline!

Lonappante Mammodheesa

Lonappante Mamodheese will be Jayaram's next major release in Malayalam. The film, which has been directed by Leo Thadeus promises to be a pure family film with an interesting storyline. The audiences expected to see the Jayaram of the 90's and it seems like this film offer the same.

Grand Father

Here is yet another big movie that Jayaram has to offer for the audiences. The Pooja ceremony of this film was held recently with the Big M's, Mammootty and Mohanlal, lighting the lamp. Directed by Aneesh Anwar, The Grand Father promises to be an interesting film and we expect to see the actor in a real different role.

The Tamil Projects

Jayaram is hugely popular in Tamil film industry as well and the actor has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen essaying an important role in Venkat Prabhu's next film Party, which is gearing up for a release. Reports also suggest that Jayaram will play a pivotal role in one of the upcoming ventures of Udayanidhi Stalin.

The Speculations

At the same time, speculations have been doing the rounds regarding one of the upcoming big projects of Jayaram. Reports doing the rounds suggest that the actor will team up with none other than Vijay Sethupathi, in an upcoming Malayalam movie.