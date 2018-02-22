 »   »   » Jayaram Completes 3 Decades In Films: The 5 Underrated Performances Of The Actor!

Nadan

Nadan was indeed a fine attempt from Kamal-Jayaram team and the main highlight of the film was Jayaram's performance as a drama troupe owner, who gets forgotten in the new age world. The actor came up with a memorable performance as Devadas Sargavedi, portraying various stages of the character with conviction. Definitely, not an easy character to play as it could have gone in either direction.

Swapaanam

Swapaanam marked Jayaram's first association with veteran film-maker Shaji N Karun. The actor played the role of Unni, a master drummer who has his own share of problems. The emotional and the mental imbalance of the character as the movie progresses, were safe in the hands of the actor and it wouldn't be wrong to tag it as one of the intense performances of Jayaram, the actor.

Shesham

You ought to watch the film Shesham to assess the range of the actor in Jayaram. This critically-acclaimed film came in at a time when Jayaram was doing other routine commercial potboilers as well. But, what we saw in Shesham was a different Jayaram altogether. His portrayal of Lonappan, an inmate of an asylum, did win the praises of the critics but disappointingly, big recognitions didn't come his way.

Aakashamittayee

The only problem with Aakashamittayee was its bad releasing time. The film was a fine attempt from its makers and Jayaram's performance in the movie is hard to be ignored. It featured one of the finest performances of the actor in the recent times and as an understanding and caring father, he stole the show in Aakashamittayee.

Sneham

This might seem to be a surprise inclusion in the list. Sneham had featured Jayaram in the role of Padmanabhan Nair, the elderly figure of a big family. The character in the film didn't have the backing of any humour angle and was high on emotional quotient and the actor pulled it off with ease. He won a few private awards for his performance in the movie but this performance deserved a bit more.