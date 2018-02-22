 »   »   » Jayaram Completes 3 Decades In Films: The 5 Underrated Performances Of The Actor!

It was in the year 1987 that a young lad stepped into the Malayalam film industry with the movie, Aparan. The actor later went on to etch a place of his own in films. Yes, we are talking about the super talented Jayaram, who is still one among the most loved actors of the film industry.
Jayaram has completed 3 decades in the Malayalam film industry. Recently, the actor took to Facebook to send out his special thanks to all the audiences for the love and support that they have given to him in the due course. Take a look at the Facebook post of Jayaram.
There was a time in the past when Jayaram got typecast with similar roles. But, he is at par with some of the acting greats of the industry and his versatility is more than worth mentioning. Many a times, his performances in films were overlooked and some of them still remain underrated. Here, we take you through some of the underrated performances of Jayaram.
Nadan
Nadan was indeed a fine attempt from Kamal-Jayaram team and the main highlight of the film was Jayaram's performance as a drama troupe owner, who gets forgotten in the new age world. The actor came up with a memorable performance as Devadas Sargavedi, portraying various stages of the character with conviction. Definitely, not an easy character to play as it could have gone in either direction.
Swapaanam
Swapaanam marked Jayaram's first association with veteran film-maker Shaji N Karun. The actor played the role of Unni, a master drummer who has his own share of problems. The emotional and the mental imbalance of the character as the movie progresses, were safe in the hands of the actor and it wouldn't be wrong to tag it as one of the intense performances of Jayaram, the actor.
Shesham
You ought to watch the film Shesham to assess the range of the actor in Jayaram. This critically-acclaimed film came in at a time when Jayaram was doing other routine commercial potboilers as well. But, what we saw in Shesham was a different Jayaram altogether. His portrayal of Lonappan, an inmate of an asylum, did win the praises of the critics but disappointingly, big recognitions didn't come his way.
Aakashamittayee
The only problem with Aakashamittayee was its bad releasing time. The film was a fine attempt from its makers and Jayaram's performance in the movie is hard to be ignored. It featured one of the finest performances of the actor in the recent times and as an understanding and caring father, he stole the show in Aakashamittayee.
Sneham
This might seem to be a surprise inclusion in the list. Sneham had featured Jayaram in the role of Padmanabhan Nair, the elderly figure of a big family. The character in the film didn't have the backing of any humour angle and was high on emotional quotient and the actor pulled it off with ease. He won a few private awards for his performance in the movie but this performance deserved a bit more.