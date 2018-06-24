 »   »   »  Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban, Aditi Ravi & Others At Kuttanadan Marpappa 81 Days Celebration Event!

English
    Kuttanadan Marpappa, the film which hit the theatres in the month of March, had emerged as a big success at the box office. The film, which marked the entry of cinematographer Sreejith Vijayan as a film-maker, was hailed as a perfect family entertainer. The movie had its script penned by the director himself. Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, Kuttanadan Marpappa had its story set against the backdrop of Kuttanadan region.

    Most recently, the team members celebrated the big success of the event. The 81 days celebration of Kuttanadan Marapappa was held yesterday (June 23, 2018) and it indeed turned out to be a starry affair. Keep scrolling down to view some of the pictures from the event.

    Kunchacko Boban

    Kunchacko Boban, who essayed the leading role in the movie was present for the function, which was held yesterday. The actor had essayed a character named John Paul, a videographer, in the movie.

    Jayaram

    Actor Jayaram also attended the event and he was one of the major guests of the big function organized by the Kuttanadan Marpappa team.

    Aditi Ravi

    Popular actress Aditi Ravi had played the leading lady in Kuttanadan Marpappa. The actress attended the 81 days celebration of the movie.

    Popular actress Shanthi Krishna, who essayed the role of Kunchacko Boban's mother in the movie, was present for the function. The actress's performance in the film was much appreciated by one and all.

    Popular actress Shanthi Krishna, who essayed the role of Kunchacko Boban's mother in the movie, was present for the function. The actress's performance in the film was much appreciated by one and all.

    Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban

    In this picture, you could see actor Jayaram handing over the memento to Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of the movie.

    Jayaram And Innocent

    Actor and MP Innocent, who played an important role in Kuttanadan Marpappa, also attended the big event. In this picture, you could see Jayaram handing over the memento to Innocent.

