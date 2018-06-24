 »   »   »  Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban, Aditi Ravi & Others At Kuttanadan Marpappa 81 Days Celebration Event!

Related Articles
- Kuttanadan Marpappa Box Office: A Steady Sail!
- Box Office Chart(Mar 26 – April 1): 3 New Malayalam Movies Step In For The Race!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa Box Office: A Decent Opening For The Kunchacko Boban Starrer!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa Review: A Harmless Watch!
- Before Kuttanadan Marpappa: Kunchacko Boban's Previous 5 Movies With Debut Directors!
- Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran To Release On The Same Date!
Kuttanadan Marpappa, the film which hit the theatres in the month of March, had emerged as a big success at the box office. The film, which marked the entry of cinematographer Sreejith Vijayan as a film-maker, was hailed as a perfect family entertainer. The movie had its script penned by the director himself. Starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, Kuttanadan Marpappa had its story set against the backdrop of Kuttanadan region.
Most recently, the team members celebrated the big success of the event. The 81 days celebration of Kuttanadan Marapappa was held yesterday (June 23, 2018) and it indeed turned out to be a starry affair. Keep scrolling down to view some of the pictures from the event.
Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban, who essayed the leading role in the movie was present for the function, which was held yesterday. The actor had essayed a character named John Paul, a videographer, in the movie.
Jayaram
Actor Jayaram also attended the event and he was one of the major guests of the big function organized by the Kuttanadan Marpappa team.
Aditi Ravi
Popular actress Aditi Ravi had played the leading lady in Kuttanadan Marpappa. The actress attended the 81 days celebration of the movie.
Shanthi KrishnaPopular actress Shanthi Krishna, who essayed the role of Kunchacko Boban’s mother in the movie, was present for the function. The actress’s performance in the film was much appreciated by one and all.Popular actress Shanthi Krishna, who essayed the role of Kunchacko Boban’s mother in the movie, was present for the function. The actress’s performance in the film was much appreciated by one and all.
Popular actress Shanthi Krishna, who essayed the role of Kunchacko Boban's mother in the movie, was present for the function. The actress's performance in the film was much appreciated by one and all.
Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban
In this picture, you could see actor Jayaram handing over the memento to Kunchacko Boban, the lead actor of the movie.
Jayaram And Innocent
Actor and MP Innocent, who played an important role in Kuttanadan Marpappa, also attended the big event. In this picture, you could see Jayaram handing over the memento to Innocent.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.