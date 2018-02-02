 »   »   » Jayaram & Kunchacko Boban In Panchavarnathatha: A Glance At Their Looks From The Movie!

Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban will once again be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Panchavarnathatha. This upcoming film is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year and it also marks the debut of popular comedian Ramesh Pisharody as a director.

Earlier, it was revealed that Jayaram will be seen essaying a different character in this upcoming film. The actor had tonsured his head for the character that he is playing in this upcoming film.

Now, some of the stills of this upcoming film has been revealed. Actor Jayaram himself took to Facebook to share some of the latest stills from the movie.

Jayaram could be seen in an all-new look with a tonsured head and clean shaven look. If reports are to be believed, Jayaram's character won't have any particular name in Panchavarnathatha. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban is also back to one of his most popular looks. In most of his recent movies, he was spotted with a trimmed beard but in Panchavarnathatha, the actor won't be seen in a bearded look.

Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Panchavarnathatha. Popular actress Anusree will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Panchavarnathatha. Mallika Sukumaran will also essay a crucial role in the movie. Shooting of the film is currently progressing. The film is being produced by actor Maniyanpillai Raju.

Meanwhile, Panchavarnathatha is expected to be Jayaram's next major release in Malayalam. The actor's first release of the year was Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, which had hit the theatres on January 12, 2018. The film, directed by Salim Kumar had hit the theatres amidst high expectations, but it couldn't make much of an impact at the box office. On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban's next major release is expected to be Kuttanadan Marpapa, directed by debut film-maker Sreejith Vijayan.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,