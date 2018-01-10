 »   »   » Jayaram-Kunchacko Boban Team's Panchavarnathatha Goes On Floors!

Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban are all set to team up yet again for the upcoming film, which has been titled as Panchavarnathatha. Importantly, the film will mark the directorial debut of popular anchor-turned-actor Ramesh Pisharody, and the official announcement of the film was made in 2017.

Now, this upcoming film of Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban team has gone on floors. The Pooja function of Panchavarnathatha was held today (January 10, 2018). Ramesh Pisharody, Jayaram, Maniyanpillai Raju etc., attended the Pooja ceremony of the movie.

Jayaram will be seen in all new get-up in this debut directorial venture of Ramesh Pisharody. The actor will be seen with a tonsured head in this film. Earlier, Ramesh Pisharody took to Facebook to reveal a video, which shows the transition of Jayaram for the film. Take a look at the Facebook post of Ramesh Pisharody...

Nothing much has been revealed about Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban's role in Panchavarnathatha. The movie is being produced by popular actor Maniyanpillai Raju. Apart from Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban, Panchavarnathatha also features Anusree, Salimkumar, Dharmajan Bolghatty etc., in important roles. The film, which is expected to be a perfect family entertainer, is expected to come out in the theatres during the first half of 2018.

Meanwhile, Jayaram, Kunchacko Boban and Ramesh Pisharody have another film lined up for release. Jayaram's next release will be Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, directed by Salimkumar. The film, which also features Ramesh Pisharody in an important role, will hit the theatres on January 12, 2017.

On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban's next release will be Shikkari Shambhu. The film, directed by Sugeeth will hit the theatres soon. The makers are yet to reveal the exact release date of the movie.