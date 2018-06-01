 »   »   »  Jayaram All Set To Do Yet Another Tamil Movie Soon?

Related Articles
Jayaram did give the Malayalam film audiences a big gift during this Vishu season in the form on Panchavarna Thatha, directed by Ramesh Pisharody. The film, which also featured Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, did emerge as a big box office hit and it also used the actor in Jayaram to a good extent.
The actor's next major release of the year is expected to be Venkat Prabhu's upcoming Tamil movie Party, which features the actor in a crucial role. The teasers of the film have already gained big attention and it is expected to feature a stylish Jayaram in it. Now, reports have surfaced regarding another upcoming project of Jayaram. Read on to know more about the same here...
Jayaram In Udayanidhi Stalin's Next?
If reports are to be believed, Jayaram has signed his next movie in Tamil. According to the reports, Jayaram's next Tamil film features Udayanidhi Stalin in the lead role and the Malayalam actor will be seen essaying the role of Udayanidhi Stalin's dad.
Jayaram's Facebook Post
Most recently, Jayaram took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture, revealing his new look. He has also added in the post that it is for his new Tamil movie and the details will be revealed soon.
The Previous Releases Of The Year
Apart from Panchavarna Thatha, Jayaram has had two major releases in the year so far. The first film to hit the theatres was Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, directed by Salim Kumar. Later, he had essayed a crucial role in the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.
Jayaram's Next Movie In Malayalam?
Meanwhile, the wait is on for Jayaram's next movie in Malayalam. He has made a smashing comeback to the league of big hits with Panchavarna Thatha and all the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly looking forward for his next big announcement in Malayalam.
