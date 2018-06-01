 »   »   »  Jayaram All Set To Do Yet Another Tamil Movie Soon?

Jayaram In Udayanidhi Stalin's Next?

If reports are to be believed, Jayaram has signed his next movie in Tamil. According to the reports, Jayaram's next Tamil film features Udayanidhi Stalin in the lead role and the Malayalam actor will be seen essaying the role of Udayanidhi Stalin's dad.

Jayaram's Facebook Post

Most recently, Jayaram took to his official Facebook page to send out a picture, revealing his new look. He has also added in the post that it is for his new Tamil movie and the details will be revealed soon.

The Previous Releases Of The Year

Apart from Panchavarna Thatha, Jayaram has had two major releases in the year so far. The first film to hit the theatres was Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam, directed by Salim Kumar. Later, he had essayed a crucial role in the Telugu movie Bhaagamathie, starring Anushka Shetty in the lead role.

Jayaram's Next Movie In Malayalam?

Meanwhile, the wait is on for Jayaram's next movie in Malayalam. He has made a smashing comeback to the league of big hits with Panchavarna Thatha and all the Malayalam film audiences are eagerly looking forward for his next big announcement in Malayalam.