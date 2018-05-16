 »   »   » Jayasurya Has Appeared As A Female Model For His Wife!

Jayasurya is undoubtedly one among those actors who likes to experiment with the looks, as per the demand of the character. He brings a difference to each of his character with his performances, coupled with the change in looks and different costumes as well.

His wife Saritha Jayasurya, is a well-known costume designer herself, and she even owns a boutique of her own in Kochi. In fact, it was Saritha Jayasurya who designed some of the trendsetting costumes in Jayasurya starrers, with the most recent one being the double-coloured Dhothi from Aadu 2, which was a big sensation.

Now, Jayasurya has done something really special for his wife and he has posed as a model for his wife's boutique shop and that too, in a different style.

Ranjith Sankar's Post Ranjith Sankar, the director of the upcoming film Njan Marykutty, took to his Facebook page to share this interesting piece of information. The film-maker has posted the photo of a hoarding of Jayasurya'a wife's boutique, in which the actor has appeared in a female get-up. The film-maker has also added an interesting comment to the photo. In Njan Marykutty Interestingly, Jayasurya had sported this female get-up for his upcoming film Njan Marykutty, which has been directed by Ranjith Sankar himself. In this film, Jayasurya will be seen in the role of a transsexual and the actor has already received a lot of praises for his amazing makeover. Trailer Of Njan Marykutty Meanwhile, the trailer of Njan Marykutty had hit the online circuits on May 13, 2018. It was released by some of the trans personalities and the trailer has been receiving some phenomenal reviews. It has already clocked in a good number of views on YouTube. The Film's Release All eyes are on the arrival of Njan Marykutty and the stunning performance of Jayasurya, in this film with a difference. The movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.