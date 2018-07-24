 »   »   »  Jayasurya & Midhun Manuel Thomas To Team Up For Yet Another Film!

Jayasurya and film-maker Midhun Manuel Thomas have teamed up for two films so far. The first film from the team was Aadu, which had released in the year 2015. The film went on to earn such a cult fan following that the team later decided to bring a sequel to the film named as Aadu 2, which in turn emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year 2017.

Now, the actor and the director are all set to team up once again and Midhun Manuel Thomas himself has come up with a confirmation regarding the same. The director has announced that his next film will feature Jayasurya in the lead role.

Midhun Manuel Thomas took to his official Facebook page to give a few details regarding his upcoming directorial ventures. It has also been mentioned that his next film after the upcoming Jayasurya starrer will be a film named Argentina Fans Kattoorkkadavu. The film-maker has also confirmed that Kottayam Kunjachan and Aadu 3 will be coming after these projects..

Take a look at the Facebook post of Midhun Manuel Thomas..

At the same time, further details regarding this upcoming Jayasurya-Midhun Manuel Thomas movie is being awaited. On the other hand, Jayasurya has another sequel in the offing, in the form of Pretham 2, to be directed by Ranjith Sankar. The official announcement regarding the project was made recently