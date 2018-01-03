 »   »   » Jayasurya's 2017: The Actor Sets The Cash Registers Ringing With Back-to-back Hits!

Jayasurya was touted to deliver big hits in the year 2017. Some of the highly anticipated films of the actor made their entry to the theatres in the year 2017 and most of his movies, did live up to the huge expectations bestowed on them.
Jayasurya had three releases in the year 2017 and all of them had some specialities associated with them. The year also paved way for one of the costliest films in the acting career of Jayasurya. More importantly, two among these three releases films were the sequels to the much popular films of his past.
Here, we take you through the movies of Jayasurya, which had graced the screens in the year 2017. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Fukri
Fukri, the film directed by Siddique is one of the most expensive movies of Jayasurya. This film, which was expected to be a colourful family entertainer had hit the theatres in the month of February. Earlier, the movie was planned as a Christmas release of 2016 but was pushed ahead to 2017, due to the theatre strike.
The movie got a decent opening at the box office but the film largely faced not-so-favourable reviews from critics and the audiences. Fukri couldn't make much of an impact at the box office.
Punyalan Private Limited
Punyalan Private Limited, which is the sequel to the 2013 superhit movie Punyalan Agarbathis was the actor's second release in the year 2017. The much awaited sequel had hit the theatres in November 2017, 9 months after the release of Fukri. Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar gave a big treat to the audiences with the movie. Reportedly, the film did a business of above 16 Crores at the box office.
Aadu 2
Well, Jayasurya gave the audiences a special gift during the Christmas and year-end celebrations, in the form of Aadu 2. The movie, which is a sequel to Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu is a runaway success at the box office. Jayasurya's second outing as Shaji Pappan has fetched him a real big hit. Aadu 2 is continuing its run in the theatres and is sure to scale new heights.
New Distribution Company
The year 2017 turned out to be a special one for Jayasurya in another aspect, as well. In 2017, Jayasurya and director Ranjith Sankar launched their distribution company named as Punyalan Cinemas. Their first film was Punyalan Private Limited and the company got a perfect start with the big success of the film.