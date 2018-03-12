 »   »   » Jayasurya, The King Of Makeovers, Is All Set To Stun Us Yet Again With Njan Marykutty!

It wouldn't be an exaggeration if we tag Jayasurya as the 'King Of Makeovers'. With the wide variety of roles that he has done, and the efforts that he has been putting to look perfect as the character, he has proven that he is one among the best in the business.
We see a new Jayasurya in each of his movies. After the back-to-back successes, he is all set to impress the audiences yet again, that too in an all-new avatar. Jayasurya's next film after Captain has been titled as Njan Marykutty and the film will be directed by none other than top film-maker Ranjith Sankar.
The First Look Teaser Of Njan Marykutty!
Jayasurya took to Facebook to officially release the first look teaser of Njan Marykutty and the actor could be seen in an all-new get-up in the same. The teaser was launched on March 10, 2018.
The Amazing Makeover
The 48 seconds look teaser reveals the new get-up of Jayasurya in the film. The actor will be seen in a female get-up in this much awaited film. It seems like the actor will be seen playing a transgender in the movie. Jayasurya has once again impressed the audiences with his amazing makeover.
Trending On YouTube
Well, the first look teaser of Njan Marykutty has gained a lot of appreciation and has definitely increased the expectations on this movie. The video is still trending at the top position at YouTube India and is nearing 2 Lakhs views.
Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Team
Well, this upcoming film will mark the fifth association of Jayasurya and film-maker Ranjith Sankar. Their previous film together was Punyalan Private Limited and it had emerged as a big success at the box office. The team is expected to come up with yet another blockbuster.