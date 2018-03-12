 »   »   » Jayasurya, The King Of Makeovers, Is All Set To Stun Us Yet Again With Njan Marykutty!

The First Look Teaser Of Njan Marykutty!

Jayasurya took to Facebook to officially release the first look teaser of Njan Marykutty and the actor could be seen in an all-new get-up in the same. The teaser was launched on March 10, 2018.



The Amazing Makeover

The 48 seconds look teaser reveals the new get-up of Jayasurya in the film. The actor will be seen in a female get-up in this much awaited film. It seems like the actor will be seen playing a transgender in the movie. Jayasurya has once again impressed the audiences with his amazing makeover.



Trending On YouTube

Well, the first look teaser of Njan Marykutty has gained a lot of appreciation and has definitely increased the expectations on this movie. The video is still trending at the top position at YouTube India and is nearing 2 Lakhs views.



Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Team

Well, this upcoming film will mark the fifth association of Jayasurya and film-maker Ranjith Sankar. Their previous film together was Punyalan Private Limited and it had emerged as a big success at the box office. The team is expected to come up with yet another blockbuster.

