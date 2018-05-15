 »   »   » Jayasurya, Prayaga Martin, Priya Varrier & Roshan Abdul Rahoof Win Big At Lulu Fashion Week 2018

Jayasurya

Popular actor Jayasurya won the title for the Style Icon Of The Year (Male). In fact, it is for the first time that Jayasurya is attending the Lulu Fashion week. The actor took to his Facebook page to share a few pictures from the function.

Prayaga Martin

Prayaga Martin, who is one among the most prominent young actresses of the Malayalam film industry, won the title of the Style Icon Of The Year (Female).

Priya Varrier & Roshan

Well, the upcoming stars, Priya Varrier & Roshan were also present for the big event and they also bagged two big titles. Priya Varrier, who is now one among the most popular celebrities on social media, won the title for the Most Influential Person On Social Media (Female). Her Oru Adar Love co-star Roshan, who is also a much popular figure, emerged as the Most Influential Person on Social Media (Male).

Jayasurya Walks The Ramp With Trans Personalities

Meanwhile, Jayasurya also walked the ramp with trans personalities, who had launched the trailer of his upcoming film Njan Marykutty, in which he will be seen playing the role of a transsexual. The actor did send out a Facebook post in connection with the same.