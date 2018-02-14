 »   »   » Jayasurya's Captain Censored With A Clean 'U'

Captain is all set to be Jayasurya's first big release of the year 2018. The film will be one among the major releases of this week and the movie has been slated for a release on February 16, 2018.

Expectations are quite high on this upcoming movie of Jayasurya, which is a biopic on veteran football player VP Sathyan. The film is gearing up for a big release and now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the censoring of the film has been completed and the movie has bagged a clean 'U'.



Jayasurya himself took to Facebook to officially announce the same. He did send out a long post, which rightly suggests how special the film is for him. The actor has stated that the role of VP Sathyan is one of the most challenging roles in his acting career, so far. Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Jayasurya.







Captain has been directed by debut film-maker Prajesh Sen, who himself has penned the script for the movie.



According to the reports, Mammootty is also a part of Captain and he will be seen doing a cameo role, appearing as himself in the movie. Captain also features Anu Sithara, Siddique, Renji Paanicker, Deepak Parambol, Thalaivasal Vijay etc., in crucial roles.

