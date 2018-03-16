 »   »   » Jayasurya's Njan Marykutti Begins & Ranjith Sankar Has A Thanksgiving Message To Mammootty!

Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar have joined hands yet again for the film Njan Marykutty. Most recently, the team had released the first look teaser of the movie and Jayasurya'a makeover for the film had gained a lot of appreciations.

Interestingly, this upcoming film is the 10th directorial centure of Ranjith Sankar. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has commenced today (March 16, 2018) in Muvattuppuzha. Ranjith Sankar took to Facebook to announce the same and at the same time he also did send out a special thanksgiving message to Mammootty.



Ranjith Sankar's Facebook post was read as..



'Starting Njan Marykutty today at Muvattupuzha in the same location I came to narrate Passenger script to mammukka . It was 2006 and he was shooting Palunku .First time I ever saw a movie set..He loved the script and asked me whom I wanted to direct it.I said only I can direct it.Mammukka laughed and said you can direct. Had he said otherwise I would have never become a director.Attempting my 10th film now. Life indeed comes a full circle. Thanx mammukka🙏'



Ranjith Sankar's debut directorial venture Passenger had hit the theatres in the year 2009 and it emerged as a big success. Later, the film-maker also went on to direct Mammootty in the film varsham, released in the year 2014. The movie, which had a stellar performance by Mammootty did go on to emerge as a decent success.