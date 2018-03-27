 »   »   » Jayasurya's Njan Marykutty: Jewel Mary To Be A Part Of The Movie!

Jayasurya will be next seen in the film Njan Marykutty, which will be directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie's furst look teaser had gained wide attention upon its release and Jayasurya's stunning makeover fetched him a lot of praises. According to the reports, the actor will be seen playing a transgender in the movie.

Now, here is another important update regarding this Jayasurya starrer. According to the latest reports that have come in, popular actress Jewel mary will also be a part of this upcoming movie. Nothing much has been revealed about the actress's role in the movie.



It is after a brief break that Jewel Mary is appearing in Malayalam films. The actress was previously seen in a full-length role in Malayalam in the film Ore Mukham, which had hit the theatres in the year 2016. Later, she had played a guest role in the Asif Ali starrer Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, which released in the year 2017. Meanwhile, Jewel Mary also went on to make her big debut in Kollywood with the 2017 movie Annadurai, starring Vijay Antony.



The shooting of Njan Marykutty is currently progressing. The filming had commenced by the mid of March in Muvattupuzha. More details regarding the rest of the cast and crew of the movie are awaited.