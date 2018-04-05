 »   »   » Jayasurya’s Njan Marykutty: Suraj Venjaramoodu & Joju George Are A Part Of The Movie!

Related Articles
Jayasurya's upcoming film with film-director Ranjith Sankar has been titled as Njan Marykutty. The shoot of the film, which commenced in the month of March, is currently progressing. Reportedly, Jayasurya will be seen playing a transgender in this film and his makeover for the movie has been well-appreciated.
Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline or plot of the movie yet. But now, it has been confirmed that popular actors, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Joju George are a part of this much awaited project.
Ranjith Sankar himself took to his official Facebook page to reveal some details about the characters played by these actors in the movie. Take a look at the Facebook posts send out by the film-maker.
Suraj Venjaramoodu will be seen in the role of an IAS officer named Manoj Vaidyan. On the other hand, Joju George essays the role of a police officer. Earlier, Joju George's performance in Ranjith Sankar's movie Ramante Edanthottam was much appreciated.
Earlier, reports had surfaced that Jewel Mary will also be a part of this movie. Further details regarding the cast and crew are awaited. Njan Marykutty has its script penned by the film-maker himself. According to the reports, this Jayasurya starrer will hit the theatres on June 14, 2018 as an Eid release.
