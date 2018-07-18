 »   »   »  Jayasurya’s Superhit Movie To Get A Sequel?

Pretham From Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Team

Pretham, the film that had graced the screens in the year 2016, turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the career of Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar. In the film, Jayasurya had played the role of a mentalist named Don Bosco, for which he won a lot of praises.

Pretham 2 Is On Cards?

Now, according to a recent report by Times Of India, a sequel to Pretham is on cards and it will be directed by Ranjith Sankar himself. The report also adds that, as told to an online portal by Ranjith Sankar, the movie won't be a continuation to the first part and the characters and story are in the development stages.

Punyalan Private Limited

Earlier, Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar had earlier teamed up for another sequel, in the form of Punyalan Private Limited, which was a sequel to the film Punyalan Agarbathis, which had released in 2013. The sequel won wide praises and it emerged as a bigger hit than its prequel.

Jayasurya And His Tryst With Sequels

Well, Jayasurya has definitely scored big with the sequels in which he has worked so far. Punyalan Private Limited was followed by Aadu 2, which also had hit the theatres in the year 2017. The film emerged as a runaway hit at the box office with the film bagging the tag of a perfect entertainer.