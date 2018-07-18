English
 »   »   »  Jayasurya’s Superhit Movie To Get A Sequel?

Posted By:
    Jayasurya has had an excellent year so far with the actor in him shining like a star with two movies which were commercial hits as well. Yes, we are talking about Captain and Njan Marykutty, both the films that featured towering performances from this much-versatile actor. All eyes are on the upcoming projects of Jayasurya and at the same time, certain unconfirmed reports have been doing the rounds that he will be doing yet another sequel and it would mark the return of a popular character from one of his superhit movies. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Pretham From Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar Team

    Pretham, the film that had graced the screens in the year 2016, turned out to be one of the biggest hits in the career of Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar. In the film, Jayasurya had played the role of a mentalist named Don Bosco, for which he won a lot of praises.

    Pretham 2 Is On Cards?

    Now, according to a recent report by Times Of India, a sequel to Pretham is on cards and it will be directed by Ranjith Sankar himself. The report also adds that, as told to an online portal by Ranjith Sankar, the movie won't be a continuation to the first part and the characters and story are in the development stages.

    Punyalan Private Limited

    Earlier, Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar had earlier teamed up for another sequel, in the form of Punyalan Private Limited, which was a sequel to the film Punyalan Agarbathis, which had released in 2013. The sequel won wide praises and it emerged as a bigger hit than its prequel.

    Jayasurya And His Tryst With Sequels

    Well, Jayasurya has definitely scored big with the sequels in which he has worked so far. Punyalan Private Limited was followed by Aadu 2, which also had hit the theatres in the year 2017. The film emerged as a runaway hit at the box office with the film bagging the tag of a perfect entertainer.

    Read more about: jayasurya
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 23:04 [IST]
