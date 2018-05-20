 »   »   » Jeethu Joseph Begins The Works Of His Debut Bollywood Movie!

Jeethu Joseph is all set to make a big mark in Bollywood with his upcoming directorial venture, which is also his debut film in Bollywood. The reports regarding the same had surfaced earlier and it was revealed that Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor will be seen essaying the lead roles in this upcoming movie.

Now, according to the latest reports, Jeethu Joseph has begun the works of his debut Bollywood venture. The film-maker himself took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same on May 18, 2018. His Facebook post is read as "Kickstarted my first Bollywood Film starring Imran Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor :) Thanks a lot to all my audiences who gave me all the support and had me in your prayers.... Hoping to have your prayers and support to my new venture as well ".

The film-maker has also send out a still from the sets of the film, in which the director could be seen along with the lead actors Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline or the genre of the film.

Jeethu Joseph's previous directorial venture was the Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi, which had hit the theatres in January 2018. The movie did go on to become a big blockbuster at the box office.