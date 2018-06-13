 »   »   »  Kaala Actress Easwari Rao Has Acted In A Malayalam Film As Well!

Easwari Rao

For the Tamil film audiences, Easwari Rao is not a new face as the actress has appeared in a good number of Tamil movies in the past. She has also appeared in some of the popular Telugu movies in crucial roles. But for Malayalam film audiences, the actress isn't a common face.



But She Is Not Alien To Malayalam Films...

At the same time, Easwari Rao isn't alien to the Malayalam film audiences. Interestingly, the much-talented actress has acted in one Malayalam movie, that too in the 1990s. Any guesses on the same?



Oottypattanam

Easwari Rao had made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Ootypattanam, which had hit the theatres in the year 1992. The film, directed by Haridas had featured Jayaram and Siddique in the lead role. Easwari Rao had played the role of the leading lady in this iflm. The actress essayed a character named Seena.



After Ootypattanam...

Well, Ootypattanam remains the sole Malayalam film of Easwari Rao till now. With Kaala, the actress has definitely established a new found popularity in the minds of the Malayalam film audiences and we can definitely vouch for a big comeback of this much-talented actress to the Malayalam film industry.

