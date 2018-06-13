English
 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collection: What Was The Day 1 Collections Of The Movie In Kerala?

Kaala Box Office Collection: What Was The Day 1 Collections Of The Movie In Kerala?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kaala, the much-awaited film of Rajinikanth, is all set to enter the second week of its run in the theatres across Kerala. There are some big Malayalam movies in the line-up for a release in this weekend but still, Kaala is expected to continue its run a good number of centres on the second week as well.

    Meanwhile, Kaala has been receiving positive reviews from Kerala, upon its release. At the same time, it is a fact that Kaala didn't witness the frenzy and craze that are usually associated with Rajinikanth movies. Nevertheless, Kaala has managed to etch a mark at the Kerala box office. At the same time, the audiences have been eager to know about Kaala's collection from Kerala. Read Kaala box office collection report to know more about the same..

    Kaala Day 1 In Kerala

    Kaala did release in above 250 screens across Kerala on June 07, 2018. According to a report by Manorama Online, the Rajinikanth starrer managed to fetch approximately 3 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.

    Kabali's Collections

    Meanwhile, Kaala couldn't better the day 1 collection of Kabali, which was Rajinikanth's previous release. Kabali had made an astounding opening as the film reportedly minted above 4 Crores on its opening day.

    The Record Held By Mersal!

    Meanwhile, Vijay's previous release Mersal, holds the record for the top opening day grossing Tamil movie at the Kerala box office. The film had fetched above 6 Crores on the opening day. At the same time, Baahubali 2 holds the record for the best opening at the Kerala box office, the film (including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions), fetched above 6.27 Crores on day 1 from Kerala.

    Kochi Multiplexes

    Kaala has had a decent outing at the Kochi multiplexes. The film enjoyed a fine opening weekend and according to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 33.5 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes, from the 4 days of its run.

    Total Collections

    Kaala is doing a fine business in the theatres and according to the trade reports, the Rajinikanth starrer has already crossed 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. If reports are to be believed, the film has grossed above 120 Crores from the first five days of its run.


    Read more about: kaala rajinikanth
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 15:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue