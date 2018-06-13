 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collection: What Was The Day 1 Collections Of The Movie In Kerala?

Kaala Day 1 In Kerala

Kaala did release in above 250 screens across Kerala on June 07, 2018. According to a report by Manorama Online, the Rajinikanth starrer managed to fetch approximately 3 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.



Kabali's Collections

Meanwhile, Kaala couldn't better the day 1 collection of Kabali, which was Rajinikanth's previous release. Kabali had made an astounding opening as the film reportedly minted above 4 Crores on its opening day.



The Record Held By Mersal!

Meanwhile, Vijay's previous release Mersal, holds the record for the top opening day grossing Tamil movie at the Kerala box office. The film had fetched above 6 Crores on the opening day. At the same time, Baahubali 2 holds the record for the best opening at the Kerala box office, the film (including Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions), fetched above 6.27 Crores on day 1 from Kerala.



Kochi Multiplexes

Kaala has had a decent outing at the Kochi multiplexes. The film enjoyed a fine opening weekend and according to a report by Forum Keralam, the film fetched 33.5 Lakhs from the Kochi multiplexes, from the 4 days of its run.



Total Collections

Kaala is doing a fine business in the theatres and according to the trade reports, the Rajinikanth starrer has already crossed 100-Crore mark at the worldwide box office. If reports are to be believed, the film has grossed above 120 Crores from the first five days of its run.

