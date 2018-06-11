 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office: A Steady First Weekend For The Rajinikanth Starrer!

Opening Day Collections

Kaala did make a decent opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Rajinikanth starrer fetched 10.31 Lakhs on its opening day. The movie had 40 shows on its opening day.



Day 2 Collections

Kaala entered the second day with as many as 39 shows and there was a slight dip in the collections and the occupancy rates. Kaala fetched approximately 6.84 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 47 % on day 2.





Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam



First Weekend Collections

Well, Kaala did pick up the pace slightly on the next two days. The film fetched 8.6 Lakhs and 7.7 Lakhs on the third day and the fourth day respectively. In total, the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched 33.5 Lakhs from the 4 days of its run so far.





Steady Collections, But...

The box office collections of Kaala are steady at the Kochi multiplexes but even now the figures can't be tagged as phenomenal, especially considering the fact that Kabali had made a bigger opening. Nevertheless, Kaala is expected to cross the 50-Lakh mark within a short time.











Crucial Days Ahead

Meanwhile, the weekdays will be crucial for the movie and let's see how the movie would perform in the coming days. A couple of big Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for a big release this week and they are sure to offer a tight competition to Kaala.

