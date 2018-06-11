 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office: A Steady First Weekend For The Rajinikanth Starrer!

Related Articles
Kaala has been enjoying all the attention that it has been receiving, ever since its release on June 07, 2018. The Rajinikanth starrer has remained at the focal point of movie discussions, with the film making a big release in the theatres across the globe. The theatres and the audiences in Kerala too welcomed Kaala in a grand manner.
In Kerala, Kaala got released in above 250 screens and the movie got the right platform for a big innings. Especially at the Kochi multiplexes, the film got a fascinating number of shows in its initial days. The week also didn't witness the release of any other big Malayalam movie. Jurassic World 2 and the Malayalam movies of the past were already in the box office race. How well did Kaala perform on its opening weekend? Read Kaala box office collection report to know more.
Opening Day Collections
Kaala did make a decent opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Rajinikanth starrer fetched 10.31 Lakhs on its opening day. The movie had 40 shows on its opening day.
Day 2 Collections
Kaala entered the second day with as many as 39 shows and there was a slight dip in the collections and the occupancy rates. Kaala fetched approximately 6.84 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 47 % on day 2.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
First Weekend Collections
Well, Kaala did pick up the pace slightly on the next two days. The film fetched 8.6 Lakhs and 7.7 Lakhs on the third day and the fourth day respectively. In total, the Rajinikanth starrer has fetched 33.5 Lakhs from the 4 days of its run so far.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
Steady Collections, But...
The box office collections of Kaala are steady at the Kochi multiplexes but even now the figures can't be tagged as phenomenal, especially considering the fact that Kabali had made a bigger opening. Nevertheless, Kaala is expected to cross the 50-Lakh mark within a short time.
Crucial Days Ahead
Meanwhile, the weekdays will be crucial for the movie and let's see how the movie would perform in the coming days. A couple of big Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for a big release this week and they are sure to offer a tight competition to Kaala.
