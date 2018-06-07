 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office: Will It Break The Record Of Kabali In Kerala?

Big Release In Kerala

As expected, Kaala has grabbed a good number of screens across Kerala. According to the reports, the Rajinikanth starrer has been released in above 250 screens in Kerala alone. The movie has been brought to the theatres in Kerala by Mini Studio.



A Good Number Of Shows In Kochi

In the areas surrounding Kochi, the film has close to 75 shows on its opening day, with the first show beginning at as early as 6.20 pm. Kaala is ruling the multiplexes too with the film having bagged a good number of shows.



Kabali's First Day Collections

Kabali had an equally bigger release in Kerala and the movie had registered a record opening in the theatres. According to the reports the film had fetched above 4 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office and had set a new record in the day 1 collections of Tamil movies back then.



Positive Reports

Meanwhile, the initial reports for Kaala has been extremely good and the moviegoers have rated Kaala above Kabali. At the same time, in comparison with Kabali, the advance booking for Kaala hasn't been up to the mark. But still, there are chances that Kaala might overtake Kabali. Let's what and see what happens.

