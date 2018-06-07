 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office: Will It Break The Record Of Kabali In Kerala?

Related Articles
Kaala is not just a normal Tamil film, which is only capable of setting record in Tamil Nadu alone. It is one such film that has a lot of takers including the Malayalam film audiences, since it features the man Rajinikanth, who is undoubtedly the biggest Super Star of Indian cinema, enjoying a tremendous fan base of his own.
In Kerala too, Rajinikanth enjoys a dedicated fan base and hence, Kaala's release has been eagerly awaited by a majority of them. Kaala, which has been directed by Pa. Ranjith has graced the big screens today (June 07, 2018) and the film is expected to garner big initials at the Kerala box office as well.
Big Release In Kerala
As expected, Kaala has grabbed a good number of screens across Kerala. According to the reports, the Rajinikanth starrer has been released in above 250 screens in Kerala alone. The movie has been brought to the theatres in Kerala by Mini Studio.
A Good Number Of Shows In Kochi
In the areas surrounding Kochi, the film has close to 75 shows on its opening day, with the first show beginning at as early as 6.20 pm. Kaala is ruling the multiplexes too with the film having bagged a good number of shows.
Kabali's First Day Collections
Kabali had an equally bigger release in Kerala and the movie had registered a record opening in the theatres. According to the reports the film had fetched above 4 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office and had set a new record in the day 1 collections of Tamil movies back then.
Positive Reports
Meanwhile, the initial reports for Kaala has been extremely good and the moviegoers have rated Kaala above Kabali. At the same time, in comparison with Kabali, the advance booking for Kaala hasn't been up to the mark. But still, there are chances that Kaala might overtake Kabali. Let's what and see what happens.
