English
 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collections: A Good Beginning If Not Fabulous!

Kaala Box Office Collections: A Good Beginning If Not Fabulous!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Rajinikanth's Kaala did make a starry entry to the theatres on June 07, 2018 and the film was whole-heartedly welcomed by all the fans and followers of the Superstar. There was a good buzz surrounding the film in Kerala as well and the movie grabbed a good number of screens, with Kaala becoming the focal point of attention.

    It is a fact that the hype surrounding Kaala is lesser in comparison with the team's previous release Kabali, which had hit the theatres a couple of years ago. But still, Kaala enjoyed a huge fanfare with early morning shows. At the Kochi multiplexes, which holds the major share of collections in Kochi, things have been positive on the first day.

    At The Kochi Multiplexes

    The film has had a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes if not a tremendous one. On its opening day, Kaala had as many as 40 shows, which is a record number in this year. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched 10.31 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 75.64 %.

    Fails To Beat Kabali

    Meanwhile, Kaala has failed to beat Kabali by miles, in terms of day 1 collections at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the earlier reports, Kabali had a record opening at the multiplexes as the film fetched above 30 Lakhs. At the same time, it has to be noticed that Kabali had a larger number of shows with additional screens as well.

    Kerala Collections

    Well, the exact Kerala collections are yet to be out. The film had released in above 250 screens but going by the trend on the opening day, it doesn't look like Kaala has broken the day 1 collection record of Kabali, which fetched above 4 Crores on day 1 at the Kerala box office.

    The Road Ahead..

    Well, Kaala is sure to pick up in the coming days as the word of mouth is largely positive for the movie. The movie continues with a good number of shows at the Kochi multiplexes and the weekend is expected to be a grand one for the movie.

    Read more about: kaala rajinikanth
    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue