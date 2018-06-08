 »   »   »  Kaala Box Office Collections: A Good Beginning If Not Fabulous!

At The Kochi Multiplexes

The film has had a decent start at the Kochi multiplexes if not a tremendous one. On its opening day, Kaala had as many as 40 shows, which is a record number in this year. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the movie has fetched 10.31 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 75.64 %.



Fails To Beat Kabali

Meanwhile, Kaala has failed to beat Kabali by miles, in terms of day 1 collections at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the earlier reports, Kabali had a record opening at the multiplexes as the film fetched above 30 Lakhs. At the same time, it has to be noticed that Kabali had a larger number of shows with additional screens as well.



Kerala Collections

Well, the exact Kerala collections are yet to be out. The film had released in above 250 screens but going by the trend on the opening day, it doesn't look like Kaala has broken the day 1 collection record of Kabali, which fetched above 4 Crores on day 1 at the Kerala box office.



The Road Ahead..

Well, Kaala is sure to pick up in the coming days as the word of mouth is largely positive for the movie. The movie continues with a good number of shows at the Kochi multiplexes and the weekend is expected to be a grand one for the movie.

