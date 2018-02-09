 »   »   » IT'S OFFICIAL! Kalidas Jayaram Announces The Release Date Of Poomaram!

Poomaram, the upcoming film of Abrid Shine which marks the grand entry of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead hero in Mollywood is all set to hit the theatres soon.

Earlier, Kalidas Jayaram himself had revealed that Poomaram will be gracing the big screens in the month of March. Now, here is a confirmation regarding the exact release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Poomaram will be hitting the theatres on March 9, 2018. Kalidas Jayaram, the lead actor of the movie took to Facebook to officially announce the release date of Poomaram. Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Kalidas Jayaram.







This indeed is a big news for all the fans of this upcoming movie. Now, this should bring an end to all the trolls that have been doing the rounds in connection with the delay in the release of the movie. Poomaram did create huge waves right with the first song of the movie, which emerged as a trendsetter. The wait for the film was on ever since then.



Earlier, the makers of Poomaram had planned to release the film in the year 2017. But, the film underwent multiple postponements. Reportedly, Poomaram is a campus-based flick and the movie was predominantly shot in the Maharajas College, Mangalam College, St. Thomas College tec.



Poomaram has been jointly produced by Paul Varghese and Abrid Shine. If reports are to be believed, popular actors Kunchacko Boban and Meera Jasmine will be seen essaying cameo roles in this movie.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,