Kalidas Jayaram Comes Up With A Star-studded Groupfie From NAFA 2018!

    The NAFA 2018, which was the third edition of the North American Film Awards was held recently in New York and Toronto, on July 2 and 3, 2018. Some major celebrities of the Malayalam film industry made it a point to attend the big event, which was indeed a star-studded affair. Recently, actress Trisha, who also attended the big event, had posted a picture on her Facebook page, which captured a golden moment featuring some of the big celebrities of Malayalam cinema.

    Now, another groupfie from NAFA 2018 has appeared on the social media circuits, which should not be missed by any chance. This new picture, posted by Kalidas Jayaram on his official Instagram page is as good as the previous one and is rich with the presence of the top names of the Malayalam film industry.

    Kalidas Jayaram Comes Up With A Star-studded Groupfie From NAFA 2018!

    Take a look at the Instagram post of Kalidas Jayaram.

    #nafa #2018 #wattashow ❤

    A post shared by Kalidas Jayaram (@kalidas_jayaram) on Jul 4, 2018 at 1:10am PDT

    This groupfie features some of the top performers of the Malayalam film industry. Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Parvathy, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Yesudas, Ramesh Pisharody, Gopi Sunder, Shanthi Krishna, Poornima Indrajith, Mithun Ramesh and others could be seen in this golden picture. This photo has already fetched a good number of likes on Instagram.

    NAFA 2018 was also attended by other prominent Mollywood celebrities like Anusree, Navya Nair, Rima Kallingal, Rachana Narayanankutty, Ramesh Pisharody & others.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 16:47 [IST]
