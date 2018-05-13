 »   »   » Kalidas Jayaram And Jeethu Joseph To Join Hands For A Film!

Kalidas Jayaram, did make a memorable debut as a lead hero in Mollywood with the film Poomaram, which received a whole lot of praises from the critics. Later, it was revealed that the young actor's next film will be in Tamil and the movie will be directed by none other than popular film-maker Alphonse Puthren.

The Malayalam film audiences were eager to know more about his next outing in Mollywood and Kalidas Jayaram himself has come up with an update regarding the same. Reportedly, Kalidas Jayaram will next team up with Jeethu Joseph, for his next venture in Mollywood.

Kalidas Jayaram took to his Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the same. The Facebook post read as "Hi friends, A lot of my friends across social media has been asking me about my next malayalam movie ....its indeed a pleasure for me to say that i would be working with none other our very own Jeethu Joseph sir ...its too soon to reveal other details about this project . The movie is planned to happen later this year And i am sure some of u would already be knowing by now that my immediate next movie (tamil film) will be directed by Alphonse ettan ....been a huge fan of both his movies ( neram and premam). Its indeed a joy to be working with such great film makers

Really looking forward. - (sic)



Meanwhile, Jeethu Joseph's previous film was the blockbuster movie Aadhi, which featured Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. The film-maker is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with a movie, featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.