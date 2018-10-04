English
Kalidas Jayaram & Others Strike A Pose In This Photo From The Location Of His Next Movie!

    Kalidas Jayaram has a beeline of projects lined up and he will be seen working with some of the top film-makers of the Malayalam film industry. The young actor, who made his big debut as a lead hero with the movie Poomaram, will be next seen in Jeethu Joseph's upcoming directorial venture. The Pooja ceremony of the film was held a couple of weeks ago and the shoot of the film is currently underway.

    Meanwhile, director Jeethu Joseph took to his official Facebook page to send out a photo from the location of the movie. Jeethu Joseph can also be seen in this nicely captured still, featuring the young brigade of actors of the movie. Kalidas Jayaram, Ganapathy, Vishnu Govind, etc., can be seen in this new photo shared by the film-maker. They can be seen striking a pose and the photo rightly suggests that the movie will be a refreshing story of youngsters.

    Kalidas Jayaram has sported a different look from that of his previous movie Poomaram. The young actor's new getup with long hair and trimmed beard is sure to be loved by one and all.

    In the Facebook post, Jeethu Joseph has mentioned that the team will be announcing the title of the movie soon. Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the film has been titled as Master Rowdy. However, let us wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the same.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 18:16 [IST]
