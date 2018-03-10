 »   »   » Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram: Censoring Of The Movie Completed?

Well, the wait for Poomaram, the debut venture of Kalidas Jayaram as a lead hero, has definitely been a long one. The movie is one among the highly anticipated Malayalam movies and the postponements that film underwent has left the audiences slightly disappointed.

The film was expected to hit the theatres on March 09, 2018 but recently, Kalidas Jayaram officially announced that the film won't hit the theatres on that particular date due to some technical problems.



Nevertheless, certain reports have been doing the rounds of late, which will definitely cheer up all those who are eagerly awaiting the big arrival of the movie. If reports are to be believd, the censoring of Poomaram has been completed.



According to the reports, the film has bagged a clean 'U' certificate and the movie has a runtime of 2 hours and 32 minutes. Meanwhile, speculations are also doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres on March 15, 2018. No official confirmation has been made by the makers yet.



Interestingly, on his previous Facebook post in connection with the postponement of the release of Poomaram, Kalidas Jayaram had stated that the film has been pushed ahead slightly from which it could be assumed that the film might grace the screens soon. Let us wait for an official announcement on the new release date of Poomaram.

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,