 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Box Office: Breaks Some Big Records On The Opening Weekend!

In Tamil Nadu..

Kammara Sambhavam did release on the same day in Tamil Nadu as well. The film did get a good release and has reportedly, opened on an excellent note. According to Forum Reelz, a movie based group on Twitter, the film has fetched 33.16 Lakhs on its opening weekend at the Tamil Nadu box office, which is indeed a big number.



Breaks The Record Of Villain

Well, by fetching such a big amount, the Dileep starrer has reportedly broken the big record of the Mohanlal starrer Villain, which had hit the theatres on October 30, 2017. According to Forum Reelz, Mohanlal's Villain had fetched approximately 27 lakhs on its opening weekend.



A Good Run In The Cards?

Well, it seems like the stage is perfectly set for Kammara Sambhavam for a big run in Tamil Nadu as well. The movie has been receiving good reviews and along with Dileep, the movie also has the presence of Siddharth, who is popular actor in Tamil Nadu.



Ramaleela

Dileep's previous release Ramaleela too enjoyed a sensational run in the theatres across Tamil Nadu. The movie performed exceedingly well at the box office and reportedly had emerged as the top grossing Malayalam movie in Tamil Nadu of the year 2017.



Kammara Sambhavam At The Kerala Box Office

Kammara Sambhavam has opened on a positive note at the Kerala box office. The film has been registering a good number of housefull shows in the majority of the centres. An official update regarding the exact box office collections from the makers of the film is being awaited from the maker's side.

