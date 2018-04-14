 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Box Office Predicion: The Film Set For A Big Opening?

The Big Release

Kammara Sambhavam has made a big release across the state. The movie has been released in above 150 theatres across Kerala and has bagged the maximum number of screens among the three releases that have hit the theatres today. Reportedly, Kammara Sambhavam has also made a release in the rest of the parts of the country as well.



At The Kochi Multiplexes

Kammara Sambhavam is expected to score full marks at the Kochi multiplexes, especially during its opening weekend. The bookings for the film have already been opened. Kammara Sambhavam has 16 shows on its opening day and the responses for the advance booking are indeed promising. Being a Saturday, the film is definitely expected to register a good number of houseful shows.



A Big Beginning Is On Cards

As mentioned above, Kammara Sambhavam is expected to start its tryst with big scores, right from the opening day itself. The opening day is a Saturday and moreover the buzz is huge and hence, the film is expected to gross somewhere between 2.5-3 Crores on its opening day itself. Let's wait and see what happens.



Dileep’s Previous Best Opening

Meanwhile, Dileep's previous release Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 also registered a stellar opening at the Kerala box office. According to certain reports, the movie, which released in a good number of screens in Kerala is said to have grossed above 2 Crores on its opening day itself.

