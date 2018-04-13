 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Box Office Predicion: The Film Set For A Big Opening?

Related Articles
Kammara Sambhavam can definitely be tagged as one among the much awaited film of this summer season. Directed by Rathish Ambat, this Dileep starrer rides high on expectations. The promotion works of the film have been spot on and the movie has remained in the news and the buzz surrounding the film is nothing less than phenomenal.
Well, there are three major releases scheduled for a release during this weekend but the central point of discussion has been Kammara Sambhavam as such is the magnitude of the project. The Dileep starrer, which is a big budget movie is definitely expected to score big at the box office.
The Big Release
Kammara Sambhavam will definitely get a big release. The makers of the film are yet to update the total number of screens on which the film will be opening but still, going by the huge buzz, it could easily be assumed that the film will get the highest number of screen counts among the three releases. At the same time, Kammara Sambhavam is also making an All India release.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
Kammara Sambhavam is expected to score full marks at the Kochi multiplexes, especially during its opening weekend. The bookings for the film have already been opened. Kammara Sambhavam has 16 shows on its opening day and the responses for the advance booking are indeed promising. Being a Saturday, the film is definitely expected to register a good number of houseful shows.
A Big Beginning Is On Cards
As mentioned above, Kammara Sambhavam is expected to start its tryst with big scores, right from the opening day itself. The opening day is a Saturday and moreover the buzz is huge and hence, the film is expected to gross somewhere around 3 Crores on its opening day itself. Let's wait and see what happens.
Dileep’s Previous Best Opening
Meanwhile, Dileep's previous release Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 also registered a stellar opening at the Kerala box office. According to certain reports, the movie, which released in a good number of screens in Kerala is said to have grossed above 2 Crores on its opening day itself.
