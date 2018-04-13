 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Box Office Predicion: The Film Set For A Big Opening?

The Big Release

Kammara Sambhavam will definitely get a big release. The makers of the film are yet to update the total number of screens on which the film will be opening but still, going by the huge buzz, it could easily be assumed that the film will get the highest number of screen counts among the three releases. At the same time, Kammara Sambhavam is also making an All India release.



At The Kochi Multiplexes

Kammara Sambhavam is expected to score full marks at the Kochi multiplexes, especially during its opening weekend. The bookings for the film have already been opened. Kammara Sambhavam has 16 shows on its opening day and the responses for the advance booking are indeed promising. Being a Saturday, the film is definitely expected to register a good number of houseful shows.



A Big Beginning Is On Cards

As mentioned above, Kammara Sambhavam is expected to start its tryst with big scores, right from the opening day itself. The opening day is a Saturday and moreover the buzz is huge and hence, the film is expected to gross somewhere around 3 Crores on its opening day itself. Let's wait and see what happens.



Dileep’s Previous Best Opening

Meanwhile, Dileep's previous release Ramaleela, which had hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 also registered a stellar opening at the Kerala box office. According to certain reports, the movie, which released in a good number of screens in Kerala is said to have grossed above 2 Crores on its opening day itself.

