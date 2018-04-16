 »   »   » Kammara Sambhavam Box Office: A Fabulous Opening For The Dileep Starrer!

Opening Day Collections

As mentioned above, the advance booking for the film was extremely good. On its opening day, Kammara Sambhavam had 17 shows at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Kammara Sambhavam has fetched approximately 6.41 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 99.2 %. This is indeed an impressive opening considering the fact that three movies were released on the same day.



Second Day

Kammara Sambhavam maintained its good run at the Kochi multiplexes, on its second day as well. The film had 18 shows and reportedly it went on to fetch 6.36 Lakhs at an occupancy rate 93.5 %. In total, Kammara Sambhavam has fetched above 12.7 Lakhs from the 2 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam







Other Centres

Going by the initial reports, Kammara Sambhavam has made a strong opening in other centres as well. The Dileep starrer did open to packed houses on single screens as well. Let us wait for an official update from the makers regarding the day 1 collection of the movie at the Kerala box office. The film has made a release in outside centres like Bangalore and Chennai as well.



The Weekdays

Well, the upcoming days will be crucial for the movie. The advance booking for the evening shows on Monday has looked promising and it seems like the film is on the right track. Positive reviews are pouring in for the movie and we can expect it to be a big hit.

